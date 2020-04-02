Investigation underway after LaGrange 15-year-old tries to stab neighbor

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile in LaGrange is in custody after reportedly attempting to stab her 32-year-old neighbor with a pair of scissors.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Addie St. in reference to a dispute between neighbors at approximately 6:28 p.m. on April 1.
The Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department began an investigation into the dispute.
The teenage suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
She was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center where she is being held pending a future court appearance.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.