Joe Biden predicts Democratic convention delay until August

"I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in early July, mid-July. I think it's going to have move into August. … You just have to be prepared for the alternative, and the alternative — we don't know what it's going to be." Those comments are the furthest Biden has gone in predicting a delay for the convention, which would mark the start of the general election campaign. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned with their summer conventions. Democrats are scheduled to convene July 13-16 in Milwaukee. Republicans plan to gather Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.