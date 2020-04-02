LaGrange cab driver held at gunpoint in taxi during overnight robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an armed robbery that took place inside a cab on E. Bacon St.
Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Bacon St. at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Apr. 2.
Investigators made contact with a woman who said she was driving a taxi when she picked up two men on DeGroat St. to take them to another location.
The cab driver reported that they asked her to stop at a house on E. Bacon St.
When she stopped the vehicle, both men allegedly pulled guns on her and demanded her money, cell phone and the keys to the taxi. She gave them what they wanted and they ran on foot towards Horace King St.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
