Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed cruise ships to prepare to treat any sick passengers and crew on board while being sequestered “indefinitely" offshore during the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules outlined in a memo are required for ships in the district that covers Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico. They also come with a stiff warning: Any foreign-flagged vessels “that loiter beyond U.S. territorial seas" should try first to medically evacuate the very sick to the countries where they are registered. The Coast Guard says shore-side facilities are stressed and patients may be more comfortable being treated onboard.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order after weeks of resisting such a move. DeSantis' announcement Wednesday came as federal and local pressure mounted for him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had previously implemented. DeSantis told reporters Wednesday that he is issuing the order after consulting with President Donald Trump and White House advisers, who have said Americans need to stay home through all of April. DeSantis' move came hours after the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, said on NBC's “Today” show that he would tell DeSantis that the federal guidelines for social distancing should be viewed as “a national stay-at-home order.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUSIC FESTIVAL
Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival moved to next year
MIAMI (AP) — A popular hip-hop music festival in South Florida isn't happening this year because of the new coronavirus. Rolling Loud had been scheduled for May at Hard Rock Stadium, but festival officials announced Wednesday that they were moving the event to February 2021. Organizers say all tickets will be honored for the new dates. An email with instructions on how to obtain a refund will be sent next week. This year's festival was set to feature Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Megan thee Stallion, and the entire lineup is expected to return. Past acts have included Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper.
TRIPLE SLAYING-CHILD TAKEN
Triple-slaying suspect surrenders after standoff; child safe
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida state troopers have arrested a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family, and kidnapping his 2-year-old son. Caesar Crockett Jr. safely handed his child over to authorities after a crash near Tampa. Authorities say Crockett then stayed in his vehicle for several hours in a standoff with law enforcement before he eventually surrendered. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old suspect is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Police say Crockett got into a fight with his child's mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia, and then fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RETIREMENT HAVEN
Golf gets OK in stay-at-home advisory for retirement haven
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Golf will go on in one of the largest retirement communities in the nation, though other activities will be curtailed amid concerns the coronavirus is starting to take hold there. County officials in central Florida issued a stay-at-home advisory for The Villages on Tuesday that recommends residents remain at their houses except to get groceries, seek medical attention, work, care for another person or exercise outdoors. Golf was specifically noted as permissible in the order’s exercise category. The Villages has dozens of courses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday but Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold said that didn't change anything in regards to golf.
2020 CENSUS
Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Census Day arrives Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. April 1 is the date used to reference where a person lives for the once-a-decade count. The virus's spread has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April. That's when the hiring process would be ramping up for tens of thousands of temporary census takers. It also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group quarters and has pushed back the deadline for wrapping up the head count to mid-August.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL SHUTDOWN
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. This is despite his administration's projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease. One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own. On Wednesday alone, three more states — Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — added or expanded their stay-at-home orders. The resistance to a more robust federal response comes even as Vice President Mike Pence says White House models for the coronavirus toll show the country on a trajectory akin to hard-hit Italy.
GENDER REVEAL FIRE
Gender revel party sparks 10-acre fire in Florida
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A gender reveal party mixed with explosives has sparked a 10-acre fire in Florida. WESH-TV reports it happened Saturday in Brevard County. The county has been prohibiting open burning because of an increase in fires. Officials say to follow the rules in order to avoid straining medical resources during the coronavirus pandemic. A violation of the burn ban comes with an up to $500 fine and jail time.
HOME INVASION SHOOTING
Deputies: Woman on phone with 911 shoots intruder
DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was on the phone with 911 when she shot and wounded an intruder. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Roberts was shot in the arm early Tuesday morning after breaking into a Deltona home. He faces four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of criminal mischief. Officials say Roberts had shattered a front window and climbed into the house occupied by a 42-year-old mother, her three teenage children and three of their friends. The woman fired one shot, hitting Roberts, and escaped to the backyard with the children. Deputies found Roberts wounded inside the house.
FATAL BOAT CRASH
Man dies after crashing fishing boat into dock
TEQUESTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after crashing a fishing boat into a dock on a Florida river over the weekend. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 59-year-old Roger Bradford Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday night crash near Tequesta. Investigators say Bradford had been traveling southbound in the North Fork of the Loxahatchee River when his 19-foot Tidewater struck a dock behind a home. Bradford was ejected from the vessel. Neighbors pulled him from the water and began CPR. Palm Beach County and Tequesta firefighters responded and pronounced Bradford deceased.