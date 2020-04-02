Mothers of reinvention: Auburn team makes emergency ventilators from CPAP machines

This statement was taken from Auburn’s website: While this testing and development continues, the RE-INVENT concept appears to be an emergency option for consideration by health care providers when traditional ventilator options are not available for the patient. On March 22, 2020, the FDA released a letter to health care providers titled “Ventilator Supply Mitigation Strategies.” We encourage health care providers to review this guidance from the FDA as they consider whether the RE-INVENT may be an option for them as an emergency ventilator.