Muscogee Co. teacher visits students’ neighborhood to deliver snacks during school closure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last week, a Muscogee County teacher went above and beyond the call of duty to deliver snacks to her students in their neighborhood.
Sherah Cash, a science teacher at River Road Elementary School, went out again this past weekend, but did things a little differently this time.
“We’re going to visit them, but today we’re taking extra precautions,” said Cash. “We have our nets and they extend, so we can be six feet apart.”
Cash wanted to make sure she and her daughter complied with the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing. So, she purchased extended fishing nets so could could see her fifth graders again during the COVID-19 outbreak.
