Nursing home workers discuss the challenges of caring for the elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the CDC, adults 65 and older are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, which means this time is especially stressful for those who work in nursing homes.
Annie Swanson, the administrator at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab in Opelika, said aside from facing a shortage in supplies, caring for some of the most vulnerable people is emotional and challenging.
She said Arbor Springs is taking extra precautions, but the effects of the virus can be felt constantly.
“This is impacting us,” said Swanson. “I guess I can’t even find the word for how it's impacting us. It affects our residents, our families, our staff members. We just ask for people to think of us, to pray for us, just keep us in their hearts and minds.”
Arbor Springs reported two cases of COVID-19 at its facility last week. On resident and one employee positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.