Officers in Columbus practicing social distancing while policing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police officers risk their safety as part of their daily job and now coronavirus is another risk factor.
While the Columbus Police Department practices social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Chief Gil Slouhcick said an officer may ask you to step outside if they’re called to your house.
“Don’t think anything unusual," Slouchick said. “We’re just trying to maintain our social distance from you except during arrests. And of course we can’t do that during arrests. We have to get close to the individual.”
Slouchick said the biggest thing people can do for the safety of officers and fellow citizens is stay home.
“There’s really no reason to come into the police department and we’re trying to reduce the number of people that come into our lobby,” he said.
You can request an accident or an offense report if you’re the victim of a crime online.
If there is an incident where there is no physical evidence or witnesses, for example a stolen bicycle, Slouchick said you can also call the report writing room to make a report over the phone, which will be available online in 24 hours. The number to call to make a report over the phone is 706-225-3215.
Compared to last year at this time, Slouchick said there’s nearly a 30 percent decrease in Part 1 crimes, which include burglary and larceny.
“Stores are not open. They’re closed. People are at home. Burglaries, our residential burglaries are when people are at work. Someone breaks into the house and now people are staying at home. The kids are at home," he explained.
Slouchick said they’re providing officers gloves, hand sanitizer, and an alcohol-based spray for the inside of their cars. He said they also have some masks, but they are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations and guidelines about the effectiveness and safety of masks.
“Police officers deal with the unknown every day. Every time the get a call, they don’t know what is at the other end or if it’s really what the call is. It’s something they live with every day. Now, the unknown has gone on steroids because they don’t know who they’re dealing with," Slouchick said.
Slouchick said they’re taking temperatures of everyone they bring inside the Public Safety Center, which includes maintenance workers and suspects being questioned. He said there are more thermometers on the way so they will have enough to be able to take the temperatures of employees and officers.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.