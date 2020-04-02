30 patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn | April 1, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 10:18 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released updates on COVID-19 cases in its service area on Wednesday.

As of 2:30 p.m., there are 30 patients hospitalized at EAMC confirmed with COVID-19. 16 patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. There are currently 12 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and 20 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of having COVID-19 have since received a negative rest result.

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area below:

Lee County – 82

Chambers County – 45

Tallapoosa County – 14

Randolph County – 5

Bullock County – 3

Clay County – 3

Macon County – 1

Russell County – 1

See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:

EAMC could use help with supplies to include bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and latex-free gloves. Isolation gowns (non-sterile and impervious), masks and hand sanitizer (70 percent ethyl alcohol) are also being accepted.

