Phoebe begins reporting number of ‘recovered’ COVID-19 patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital began reporting the number of patients who have “recovered” from COVID-19. Wednesday, that number was just under 100.
The health system is classifying someone as “recovered” if they tested positive and have self-isolated at home for at least 14 days from the testing date. A person also counts as “recovered” if they have been discharged from the hospital for at least 10 days.
Doctors say we still need to be vigilant for at least several more weeks.
CEO Scott Steiner said seeing that some people have recovered gives us hope.
"God only gives us what we can handle. We're believers in that," he said. "I've got 4,500 health care warriors. Doctors, nurses, CNAs, housekeepers, these people do incredible work. So, we've got this."
Steiner said it’s also important to remember that around two-thirds of the people Phoebe has tested for coronavirus are coming back negative for COVID-19. But, he said that the Albany area has not flattened the curve yet.
Once that happens, he said everyone needs to continue social distancing for a little while to keep the number of cases from rising again.
