A Pleasant Stretch of Spring Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and crisp start to your Thursday (or Friday Eve as we like to call it around here!). With winds finally calming down overnight, temperatures managed to drop down widespread in the 40s, but if the hints of winter chill are a bit too much for you-- don’t fret! A downright and gorgeous day in store across the Valley with highs rising comfortably into the 70s this afternoon.
Still looking on the cool side for Friday morning too, but we’ll gradually warm up back into the 80s over the weekend. The weather pattern looks mainly dry through the end of the weekend, too, and though abundant sunshine will be around through the end of the work week, we’ll have some more clouds to contend with over the weekend. Still some sun around though!
Next week though, the pattern turns more unsettled, meaning more rain and thunderstorm chances each day. Right now, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the days with the best rain coverage (50-60%), and we’ll keep any eye out for any severe weather threats, of course. Despite the potential for wet weather at times next week, temperatures will still run above average in the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.