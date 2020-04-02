80’s Return Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 80s return for Friday, with the warming trend continuing into the weekend, and into next week. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s by midweek next week. Humidity returns this weekend, but the sunshine will stick around with just a few more clouds. Daily afternoon showers & storms are in the forecast nearly every day next week, but severe weather doesn't look like an issue at this time.
Colorado State University released their 2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast today, and is calling for above normal hurricane activity. Their outlook calls for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, with 4 becoming major hurricanes. Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin begins on June 1st and lasts until November 30th. With the start being less than 2 months away, now is the time to prepare & evaluate your plan!
