80’s Return Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 80s return for Friday, with the warming trend continuing into the weekend, and into next week. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s by midweek next week. Humidity returns this weekend, but the sunshine will stick around with just a few more clouds. Daily afternoon showers & storms are in the forecast nearly every day next week, but severe weather doesn't look like an issue at this time.