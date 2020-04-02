Some residents in the Chattahoochee Valley struggle to pay rent amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Many renters are facing a hefty rent payment and their landlords aren’t willing to cut them much slack, leaving them in a troubling and stressful situation with no remedy for help.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, its office processed 12,140 unemployment claims just last week alone, which is double the previous week’s 5,445 claims. Many residents across the country have been laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic with businesses forced to come to a halt because of the virus.
Phenix City resident Kimberley Smith said with hours being cut at work, it’s left her in a stressful situation.
“The unknown part of how long this is going to last has sort of put me in a quandary of if I am going to be able to pay my bills with rent being so important, because that is my shelter,” Smith said. “Being a single parent, I obviously need a place to live. It’s very daunting and stressful.”
Even with a majority of Americans who will soon receive a check from the stimulus bill aimed to help curb the financial burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, some are still worried about having a roof over their head. They are doing their best to stay calm and collected.
“It’s just the constant reminder that these bills have to be paid either way it goes,” said Quenisha Ballard of Phenix City. “I’m just keeping calm and keeping a cool head about it and just praying for the best.”
Some leasing companies have sent messages out to renters reminding them that rent is still due in full, furthermore adding that if it is late, fees for a tardy payment will still be enforced regardless of residents being laid off or unemployed.
For assistance, renters can dial 211 on their phones which will connect them to the United Way of Central Georgia who will provide a multitude of resources that are available in their local area.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.