St. Anne-Pacelli, Calvary Christian schools to continue home-based instruction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus private schools are following the lead of public schools in the state of Georgia and not returning to in-person classes for the duration of the school year.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School and Calvary Christian School have made the decision to continue home-based learning to complete the 2019-2020 school year.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is signing an executive order that closes all public K-12 schools in the state for the remainder of the school year.
Calvary Christian School officials say that the campus will remain closed to students, staff and families. They also say they are working on contingency plans for end-of-the-year activities, including graduation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.