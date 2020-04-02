Suspect in three Columbus bank robberies in one week arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for three Columbus bank robberies in a one-week span has been arrested.
Jason Sloan Arnold was arrested on Apr. 1 and charged with multiple counts of robbery and felony burglary.
Arnold was wanted in connection to bank robberies at the Synovus Bank on 10th Ave. on Tuesday, Mar. 17, the Wells Fargo location on Bradley Park Dr. on Mar. 18 and the Wells Fargo on Victory Dr. on Mar. 21.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Apr. 4 at 8:00 a.m.
