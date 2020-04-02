5 ways to control stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

By Nailah Spencer | April 1, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 11:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As different cities and states across the United States encourage social distancing and implement lockdowns to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, some people are experiencing anxiety and depression from social isolation.

The CEO of New Horizons Behavioral Health in Columbus, Andrea Winston, said the stress of the pandemic can be triggering to people who already have mental health disorders.

See her tips below for managing stress and anxiety during times of uncertainty:

1. Use Technology to stay connected

2. Exercise to increase endorphins

3. Find someone to confide in

4. Get sunshine

5. Focus on the present

