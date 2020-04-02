“Why did Nico shoot me?” Court testimony claims murder victim named his killer before dying

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus homicide suspect chose not to appear during his initial court hearing and his public defender stood in his place to enter a not guilty plea.
Court testimony revealed that several eyewitnesses say Nico Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Jackson Jr. together just moments before Jackson was shot and killed on Feb. 11.
Between six and seven eyewitnesses on the scene say Jackson was in the car where he was found shot at the same time Fitzpatrick was in the parking lot.
Witnesses also say that Fitzpatrick was seen running from the scene with a firearm in his hands.
Jackson also reportedly said, “Why did Nico shoot me?” before he died.
The last correspondence between Jackson and Fitzpatrick found on the suspect’s phone was an apology, just three days before the murder.
At the time of his arrest, Fitzpatrick had what is believed to be $1,200 worth of crack cocaine. It has been sent to a GBI Crime Lab to confirm. Officers reportedly also saw Fitzpatrick thrown a gun in the air prior to his arrest.
He has multiple prior arrests for aggravated assaults and narcotic offenses.
The case has been bound over to Superior Court.
