Ala. governor issues stay at home order in response to COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay at home order Friday evening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order goes into effect Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. and will expire Thursday, April 30 at 5 p.m.
Every person is ordered to stay at his or her place of residence expect as necessary to perform any essential activities such as to obtain necessary supplies, services, work, engage in outdoor activity with fewer than 10 people, seek shelter, travel as required by law, and to see family members.
See the statewide order below:
