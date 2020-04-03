Best Buy makes shopping convenient during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local electronics store is making it convenient and safe for customers to get the technology gear they need.
Many people staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic and finding themselves in need of technology to help their children continue school outside of the classroom or to work from home. Best Buy is making it easy for customers to get what they need.
Orders can be placed on the store’s website or by using the Best Buy app. Customers will receive an email to let them know when their item is ready for pickup along with instructions on where to park. Customers can drive up and pop their trunk to get their items.
"Getting last minute tech stuff, it's made a big difference with our ability to do telecommunications and work from home and stuff,” said Best Buy customer Cody Allen.
The curbside pickup service is also available at Best Buy in Tiger Town in Opelika.
