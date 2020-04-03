Beulah High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - An employee at a Lee County high school has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Lee County Schools officials say the Beulah High School employee tested positive in a test administered earlier this week.
Because Lee County Schools closed on Mar. 13, the employee has not been in the school and is not believed to have had any contact with students or other staff members within two weeks before testing positive.
All Lee County Schools parents and students have been made aware of the positive test.
Parents and students are encouraged to remain vigilant and monitor themselves for known symptoms of COVID-19 exposure including coughing, shortness of breath, fever and body aches.
There is no word at this time on the role the employee holds at the school.
