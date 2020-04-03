21 dead, over 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.