East Alabama superintendents discuss plans for remainder of school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in Alabama and Georgia are preparing to extend distance learning for tens of thousands of students after announcements from Governors Kay Ivey and Brian Kemp that both states will keep schools closed for the rest of this academic year.
Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes said they have different plans for each grade level in the district, but students will be using Google Classroom to continue their lessons.
“Right now we have take-home devices in grades 6 through 12, but April 13th, beginning that week we will be distributing devices for all of our K through 5 students. Actually grades 1 through 5 the week of April the 13th," said Superintendent Wilkes.
He is encouraging parents to allow students to use devices at home if they already have them, but the schools will provide them if needed.
Superintendent for Opelika City Schools Mark Neighbors said their district will continue distance learning plans they already had in place by pushing out content every two weeks.
“Opelika City Schools will continue to implement our plan that we derived prior to spring break. We’ll continue to use distance learning and make adjustments as we need to for the rest of the school year," said Superintendent Neighbors.
Superintendent Wilkes is encouraging parents to encourage their students to finish the school year strong.
“Encourage them to spend time in their studies. We’ve had remarkable participation in our lessons thus far, but just continue to press upon the students that the school year is not out, it does matter, it’s not optional and that it does count," said Superintendent Wilkes.
