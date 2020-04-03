Alabama stay at home order goes into effect Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a stay at home order in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through April 30.
This stay at home order is an amendment to the state’s previous COVID-19 health orders. All non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. Also, nonessential businesses must remain closed.
Citizens must stay home except when they need to perform “essential activities,” which the order lays out, as seen below.
Occupancy at grocery stores and big box stores is limited to no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal.
To attend religious services, the event must involve fewer than 10 people who maintain a consistent 6-foot distance from each other or a drive-in worship service.
Anyone leaving their home during this order must continues to take “reasonable steps to maintain six feet of separation from other persons.”
Essential activities the governor’s order recognizes include the following, though there are exceptions or stipulations in some cases.
Those activities can include the need to:
- Obtain necessary supplies
- Obtain or provide necessary services
- Attend religious services
- To take care of others
- To work
- To engage in outdoor activity
- To seek shelter
- To travel as required by law
- To see family members
Alabama now joins more than 30 other states in implementing stay at home or shelter in place orders.
Alabama’s first confirmed case of the illness came on March 13, and on the recommendation of the State Health Officer, Ivey declared a state public health emergency that day.
Exactly three weeks later, there were 1,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 21 deaths.
Nearly 9,600 people had been tested in the state.
