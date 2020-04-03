Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus celebrates senior baseball team players with motorcade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As students across Georgia and Alabama will not be able to finish off this school term at their school, people are coming up with creative ways to celebrate high school seniors while practicing social distancing.
In Columbus, Jordan Vocational High School baseball team’s seniors enjoyed a motorcade Thursday evening. There were several teammates and parents with signs and horns honking.
Each senior received an engraved wooden bat, a senior banner with a picture of them, and an bouquet.
