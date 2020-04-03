Prince Charles to officially open new hospital for coronavirus patients

In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prince's Clarence House office reported on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 that the 71-year-old showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolated at a royal estate in Scotland. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. (Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)