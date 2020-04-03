Quitman, Marion counties see first confirmed cases of COVID-19

Quitman, Marion counties see first confirmed cases of COVID-19
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Alex Jones | April 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 12:24 PM

WEST GEORGIA (WTVM) - The final two Georgia counties in the Chattahoochee Valley have their first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Quitman and Marion counties now each have one confirmed case of the virus.

As of 12:00 p.m., the Peach State has a total of 5,831 cases of COVID-19. 1,158 patients are hospitalized and 184 people have died.

Barbour County in east Alabama is now the only county in the Chattahoochee Valley without a confirmed positive case.

The map below shows the numbers as reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 12:00 p.m. on Apr. 3.

Apr. 3 12:00 p.m. COVID-19 update
Apr. 3 12:00 p.m. COVID-19 update (Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.