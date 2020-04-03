Quitman, Marion counties see first confirmed cases of COVID-19

WEST GEORGIA (WTVM) - The final two Georgia counties in the Chattahoochee Valley have their first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Quitman and Marion counties now each have one confirmed case of the virus.
As of 12:00 p.m., the Peach State has a total of 5,831 cases of COVID-19. 1,158 patients are hospitalized and 184 people have died.
Barbour County in east Alabama is now the only county in the Chattahoochee Valley without a confirmed positive case.
The map below shows the numbers as reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 12:00 p.m. on Apr. 3.
