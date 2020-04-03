Spring feel for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weekend weather looks great with a mix of sun & clouds and a Spring feel as highs get back into the low to mid 80s. Nights will be pleasant as lows fall into the upper 50s, though patchy fog can't be ruled out in a few spots.
A hot area of high pressure will build into the Southern US next week, causing highs to soar into the mid to upper 80s. The pattern will be similar to early Summer with daily afternoon showers & storms, along with very muggy Gulf air returning as well.
A stronger system could impact the area late next week, but still lots of details to iron out.
