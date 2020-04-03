State: Vote absentee to avoid COVID-19 dangers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most registered voters in Georgia will receive absentee ballot applications in the mail this week.
State elections officials urge you to go ahead and apply for one, and vote absentee to avoid COVID-19 concerns.
Georgia Director of Elections Chris Harvey said absentee ballot applications were mailed to all registered voters Monday.
The general primary and presidential primary election is scheduled for May 19. Early voting will start on April 27.
Harvey said you can stay at home, social distance and make your vote count during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the absentee ballot.
“Go ahead, use the application when you get it,” Harvey said. “And when you get your ballot, go ahead and cast it. Be done with it. And get on with your life. There are a lot of important things you have to be doing right now, too.”
Harvey said he talked with all county voter supervisors Wednesday, and the general primary and presidential primary election is still scheduled for May 19.
All in-person voting locations are scheduled to be open.
