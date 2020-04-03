Staying Pleasant and Tranquil Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday kicking off with some patchy dense fog, but most of us waking up to a beautiful sunrise and another cool morning. More pleasant sunshine in store this afternoon with a few passing clouds though and highs comfortably in the 70s again. The weekend looks warmer with temperatures back in the 80s during the afternoons and mornings not running nearly as chilly.
More clouds will be around, but still some sun in the mix and rain chances low (a 10-20% of isolated showers). Next week, the pattern looks warmer and more unsettled with a better chance of rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday. No day looks like a washout by any means, but not quite the stretch of dry weather either that we’ve seen over the past few days.
