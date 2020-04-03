What does ‘Shelter in Place’ really mean?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a statewide shelter-in-place executive order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The order goes into effect today, at 6 p.m. EST and lasts until 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, April 13.
Many residents are unsure about the specific details of the order and what it means for them.
- Household errands like going to to the grocery store, doctor appointments, the pharmacy, or to the bank are all allowed.
- Traveling to pick up food from a restaurant or have it delivered to your home. (LIST: Local businesses that are still open)
- Exercising outdoors is allowed, as long as social distancing is maintained.
- Travelling to and from work or while performing a task for work.
- Travelling to bring food or medical supplies to friends or family.
- Leaving your house if there is an emergency.
- gyms & fitness centers
- bowling alleys
- theaters
- live performance venues
- amusement parks
- hair designers, beauty shops, cosmetology schools, barbershops and massage therapists
- bars and nightclubs
- Finance
- Healthcare and public health
- Water
- Dams
- Transportation systems
- Chemical
- Energy
- Defense industrial base
- Information technology
- Food and agriculture
- Government facilities
- Critical planning
- Nuclear reactors, materials and waste
- Commercial facilities
- Emergency services
- Communications
- Those who violate the order could face misdemeanor charges
