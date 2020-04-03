What does ‘Shelter in Place’ really mean?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a statewide shelter-in-place executive order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect today, at 6 p.m. EST and lasts until 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, April 13.

Many residents are unsure about the specific details of the order and what it means for them.

Here is a breakdown of the order:

What Is Allowed?

Household errands like going to to the grocery store, doctor appointments, the pharmacy, or to the bank are all allowed.

Traveling to pick up food from a restaurant or have it delivered to your home. (LIST: Local businesses that are still open)

Exercising outdoors is allowed, as long as social distancing is maintained.

Travelling to and from work or while performing a task for work.

Travelling to bring food or medical supplies to friends or family.

Leaving your house if there is an emergency.

What Businesses Are Closed?

gyms & fitness centers

bowling alleys

theaters

live performance venues

amusement parks

hair designers, beauty shops, cosmetology schools, barbershops and massage therapists

bars and nightclubs

What Are Essential Businesses?

Businesses that fall under the following categories are deemed ‘essential’ and can remain open, under the terms outlined in the order.

Finance

Healthcare and public health

Water

Dams

Transportation systems

Chemical

Energy

Defense industrial base

Information technology

Food and agriculture

Government facilities

Critical planning

Nuclear reactors, materials and waste

Commercial facilities

Emergency services

Communications

What If These Guidelines Are Not Followed?

Those who violate the order could face misdemeanor charges

A Complete Breakdown of the Order is Below:

You can read the full order here.