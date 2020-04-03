What does ‘Shelter in Place’ really mean?

Ga. Governor Brian Kemp outlines shelter in place executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic
April 3, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 12:35 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a statewide shelter-in-place executive order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order goes into effect today, at 6 p.m. EST and lasts until 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, April 13.

Many residents are unsure about the specific details of the order and what it means for them.

Here is a breakdown of the order:

What Is Allowed?

  • Household errands like going to to the grocery store, doctor appointments, the pharmacy, or to the bank are all allowed.
  • Traveling to pick up food from a restaurant or have it delivered to your home. (LIST: Local businesses that are still open)
  • Exercising outdoors is allowed, as long as social distancing is maintained.
  • Travelling to and from work or while performing a task for work.
  • Travelling to bring food or medical supplies to friends or family.
  • Leaving your house if there is an emergency.

What Businesses Are Closed?

  • gyms & fitness centers
  • bowling alleys
  • theaters
  • live performance venues
  • amusement parks
  • hair designers, beauty shops, cosmetology schools, barbershops and massage therapists
  • bars and nightclubs

What Are Essential Businesses?

Businesses that fall under the following categories are deemed ‘essential’ and can remain open, under the terms outlined in the order.

  • Finance
  • Healthcare and public health
  • Water
  • Dams
  • Transportation systems
  • Chemical
  • Energy
  • Defense industrial base
  • Information technology
  • Food and agriculture
  • Government facilities
  • Critical planning
  • Nuclear reactors, materials and waste
  • Commercial facilities
  • Emergency services
  • Communications

What If These Guidelines Are Not Followed?

  • Those who violate the order could face misdemeanor charges

A Complete Breakdown of the Order is Below:

You can read the full order here.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.