WTVM Editorial 4-3-20: Virus vs. Economy

(WTVM) - We are now getting towards the end of the original 15 day Coronavirus Task Force recommendation designed to keep us apart and mostly at home, to slow the spread of the virus and keep from overwhelming our medical system.
From everything that is being reported locally and nationally, social distancing seems to be working, in some cases maybe better than the scientists originally expected.
A respected scientist with Imperial College in Great Britain named Dr. Neil Ferguson was instrumental in creating the widely used infection models about this totally new and dangerous virus.
His original COVID-19 prediction was that more than 2,000,000 Americans would die in the United States and he was sure 500,000 would die in the United Kingdom.
Everyone from the World Health Organization to the White House looked at his highly trusted numbers with obvious concern, but Ferguson’s opinion has changed dramatically.
The scientist now believes no more than 20,000 Britons will die from the coronavirus, which is just 0.04% of his original claim.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the President’s trusted virus expert, says there are good developments in fighting the virus that might mean a time is coming when we could balance fighting the virus with getting the economy going again, at least in some areas of the country.
As the coronavirus story continues to evolve and as more and more people get tested, the more we will learn. Of course, the more we know, the better decisions we can make.
Some think it’s the virus or the economy; an “either-or” choice. Either we must continue staying home to stop the virus or we get out and revive the economy.
But maybe it doesn’t have to be that kind of choice: one or the other. Finding the best way to do both is the ultimate goal.
