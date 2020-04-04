Chicken Salad Chick restaurant launches ‘ Feeding the Front Lines’ initiative for healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One restaurant is supporting healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines of the coronavirus.
Chicken Salad Chick launched its Feeding the Front Lines initiative in local communities.
Chicken Salad Chick in Columbus has been making weekly deliveries of catered meals to nurses, doctors, EMTs, and medical offices in the area. The meals are being donated by residents.
The aid in its efforts, the restaurant recently received a $700 donation from Facebook group ‘What’s Happening in Columbus, GA.’ The group also helped Chicken Salad Chick make several delivers through the week.
