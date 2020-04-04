Columbus residents coping with shelter in place order in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and most recently, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, have issued a statewide shelter in place order, many residents from around the Chattahoochee Valley are trying to find ways to continue their normal routines, such as going to the bank and grocery store.
Some Columbus residents shared the challenges they are facing while running errands during the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbus resident Charles Gordon said he’s making sure to practice proper hygiene before and after grocery shopping.
“If I got my mask, gloves, and sanitizer then I feel pretty safe,” Gordon said. “It feels mighty strange, but I’ve been dealing with it. you have to deal with it.”
Despite the shelter in place order, many people were still seen in both Georgia and Alabama visiting what Kemp Ivey identified as essential stores, though, most passers-by were taking extra precautions by wearing masks and gloves.
Banks are now beginning to feel the heat as well since the majority have closed their lobbies and are now only operating via drive-thru tellers.
Phenix City resident Mary Weaver said longer than normal wait times have been more than frustrating.
“When you have to come through the bank and go through the drive-thru and it’s taking 30 minutes just to make one transaction, it just makes no sense,” Weaver said.
