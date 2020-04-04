Columbus Water Works extends suspension of water disconnections in response to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Water Works (CWW) is extending the suspension of water disconnections in ongoing efforts to minimize the risk of exposing residents to COVID-19.
In the interest of public health and safety, the temporary suspension of service disconnections for non-payment is extended until April 30, 2020.
The customer lobby on Veterans Parkway will also remain closed through April 30. The drive thru will stay open to serve customers.
CWW customers are encouraged to continue making payments on their accounts. Payments can be made by phone at 1-855-748-1350 and online at www.cwwga.org. Other payment options include mail, drive thru, and leaving payments in payment drop box.
