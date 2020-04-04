Couple married 58 years stay together in heart while physically apart amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic means physical separation for a couple in the Chattahoochee Valley.
91-year-old Lester Kapelka and his 84-year-old wife Janie have been married for 58 years. The former owner of popular hair salons in Columbus and Eufaula is now at Magnolia Manor, an assisted living home in Columbus.
The pandemic means physical separation from her husband. However, a screened-in porch now allows Lester Kapelka to still see his wife.
“My wife's a patient here,” said Lester Kapelka. “She has short term memory loss. I did come see her in her room every day, but this virus won't let me do it. So, now we made arrangements that I can talk to her and visit with her through the screened-in porch.”
The screened-in porch allows the couple to still be together every day, which is something they both look forward to.
