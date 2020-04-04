Gruesome details released about 2019 quadruple murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some call it the most heinous crime of 2019, others say it’s the worst the Fountain City has ever seen.
“These are the kinds of cases you have to thank God for giving you the strength to do the job," said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. "People all the time say I have the toughest job in the world. Sometimes I feel like I do.”
We’re talking about the quadruple murder of Jerrica Spellman and her three young children last July.
News Leader 9′s Samantha Serbin spent several weeks parsing through hundreds of documents and hours of evidence to bring you behind the scenes of that tragic day. Although the coronavirus is pushing back the air date of her special project, here’s a first look.
“Ma’am just please get a police officer here. My nephew showed up at my house, scratched up and beat all up. My son and them just went to their house and they said everybody in the house is dead." That’s what Sabrina Jackson told 911 operators July 18, 2019.
You can also see body camera footage from the first responders inside the Elizabeth Canty Apartment home.
July 18, 2019 was a day some people will never forget. It’s the day Travane Brandon Jackson said he stabbed his girlfriend, Jerrica Spellman, and three young children, King, Khristian and Kensley to death.
“I did it okay, I killed all of them. I did it." Jackson is seen saying on video cameras inside an interview room. "I killed them all. I wasn’t thinking clearly, wasn’t myself, a lot going on through my head. I did. I did it. I did. I don’t want nobody having my kids.”
In the coming weeks, News Leader 9′s Samantha Serbin will be able to bring you an in-depth look and take you back to the day this all happened and letting you take an inside look into what lead up to these murders. We also plan to speak with both families in this case and talk to domestic violence experts about the signs you should watch out for to prevent something like this from ever happening again.
