Headquarter Nissan supports Columbus restaurant during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite times like these when many people are staying indoors and opting to make meals at home, one local business is choosing to support a local restaurant.
With the economy taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, Headquarter Nissan chose to give back in a big way to the 11th and Bay restaurant by treating his entire staff to a meal from the restaurant.
Jason Boland, the general manager of Headquarter Nissan, said by treating his employee’s to a nice meal, it’s, in turn, helping support the local economy.
“I thought it would be a great idea to help them out and make sure we take care of each other in the community,” he said. “By doing this, we are helping them put food on the table for their families as well.”
