Hot Start To Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A hot area of high pressure will build into the Southern US over the next several days, causing highs to soar into the mid to upper 80s. The pattern will have an early Summer feel with muggy air as dew points climb into the 70s.
The only relief will be in the form of daily afternoon rain chances. The wettest day will be Tuesday, with numerous showers & storms expected to break out across the area. Storms will be more spotty in nature the rest of the week.
A cooler pattern change is expected late next week, with the long range temperature outlook calling for below normal temperatures returning to much of the lower 48.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.