Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise are finally touching dry land for the first time in weeks. They are disembarking in Fort Lauderdale Friday following the removal of 14 critically ill people, who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients. The exodus from the Zaandam and Rotterdam may or may not be followed by the Coral Princess, which has not been approved by Broward County. Buses took passengers to the airport where they boarded chartered flights home without going through the terminal. Hundreds of crew members will remain on dozens of cruise ships docked or waiting around Florida.