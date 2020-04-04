Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia stay-at-home order rolls back local restrictions
ATLANTA (AP) — A statewide stay-at-home order from Georgia’s governor that went into effect Friday actually loosens some restrictions local officials had already put in place. Gov. Brian Kemp had earlier refused to implement a statewide stay-at-home order and instead left the decision to local officials. That led to a patchwork of local orders and restrictions that sprang up from counties and cities across the state. But Kemp’s stay-at-home order now supersedes those local orders. That includes reopening many parks and beaches that local governments had ordered closed after seeing large gatherings of people. At least 198 people in Georgia have died from the virus.
Georgia prosecutor to expunge MLK's 1960 Atlanta arrest
ATLANTA (AP) — A county prosecutor in Georgia says he will expunge Martin Luther King Jr.’s record for a 1960 trespassing arrest during a sit-in at a whites-only dining room inside an Atlanta department store. Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he also wants to erase the records of all other civil rights workers arrested while protesting racial segregation in Atlanta. But some civil rights advocates said these civil disobedience arrests are part of history and badges of honor. Trespassing charges were dropped within days after King was arrested on Oct. 19, 1960 at Rich's Department Store.
Police: Man arrested in 2012 cold case of slain teen
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said they’ve made an arrest in the 2012 shooting death of a Georgia teen. Donald Ash was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Vanessa “Honey” Malone. Details regarding the arrest or how investigators linked 34-year-old Ash to the crime weren't immediately released. It’s unclear whether Ash had an attorney. DeKalb County police said Malone interrupted an armed robbery on October 23, 2013 when she entered a friend's apartment and was fatally shot by the robbers. Her death sparked an outcry on social media and her case was featured on The Dr. Oz Show in March. Her family previously expressed distrust in witnesses statements.
Georgia rapper Playboi Carti facing drug, traffic charges
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Playboi Carti has been released from custody following his arrest on drug and traffic charges in Georgia. Clayton County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Lamborghini with an expired license plate tag late Thursday and arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday that the 24-year-old was arrested after deputies found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns and other drugs, including oxycodone, Xanax and codeine. Carter is the boyfriend of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. His best-known songs include “Magnolia” and “wokeuplikethis*” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.
Kemp releases stay-at-home order as Georgia cases pass 5,400
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has published his order telling people to stay at home as known coronavirus infections in the state rose past 5,400 and officials blamed the virus for record-shattering unemployment claims. The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that at least 176 deaths are linked to the new virus. Kemp’s order takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts through at least April 13. It comes after pressure from local officials. Kemp said he was acting in part because federal officials just confirmed that the virus is being spread by seemingly healthy people. That rationale was criticized by Democrats.
Police: Man arrested a week after shooting ex-girlfriend
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man on the run after shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend was arrested a week after the incident. Venezia Cole was captured Thursday and faces multiple charges including three counts of aggravated assault. Gwinnett Police previously said authorities were called to a home in Snellville on March 24, where they found a 22-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway. A relative told police Cole was dropping off diapers when the shooting happened. Police said Cole shot the woman in front of their 1-year-old son then fired into the home. Police said the woman survived. It’s unclear whether Cole had an attorney.
Kemp says he can't delay vote; Raffensperger hints he might
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he doesn't believe he can order a delay in Georgia's May 19 party primary elections under the current state of emergency. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at first reiterated his position Wednesday that he can't further delay the presidential primary, originally set for March 24. But then he appeared to soften that position in a statement hours later. There's mounting pressure from other elected officials to put off the voting, in which Georgians are supposed to vote for nominees for president, U.S. senator, U.S. House, the state House and Senate and other offices.
Georgia Sen. Loeffler gets renewed scrutiny over stock moves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler recently acquired as much as $415,000 in stock in DuPont de Nemours, a chemical company that manufactures protective equipment in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The transaction, detailed in a mandatory disclosure the Republican filed Tuesday, comes as senators in both parties have faced questions about the stock sales they made in the weeks before the coronavirus upended the U.S. economy. Loeffler came under fire last month after she dumped substantial portions of their financial portfolio. The transactions came after a series of private congressional briefings on the then-burgeoning pandemic.