Mayors in the Chattahoochee Valley support stay at home orders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, state-wide stay at home orders are being issued.
Georgians are under a shelter in place order starting Friday, April 3. Alabamians will be under a stay at home order beginning Saturday April 4. One thing Georgians need to know is there is not a curfew. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said residents will still be able to handle essential business such as grocery shopping.
“There is no curfew unless you consider the shelter in place as a 24 hour curfew," said Henderson. "You’ll still be able to go to the grocery story, you’ll be able to go to the pharmacy, you’ll still be able to see your health care professional.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said Alabamians don’t need to rush to the store. You will still be able to get what you need under this stay at home order.
“Please, there’s no need for folks to hoard items. Our supply chain is good. If you go in a store and the shelves are empty, that’s because your neighbors have been in there buying up everything they could buy.There’s no need to do that. Just go and get what you need,” said Fuller.
All essential businesses such as grocery stores, health care providers, and drive-thru restaurants will still be open in both Alabama and Georgia. Essential workers will still be able to go to their jobs. Stay at home orders are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 by mandating social distancing.
“If we limit the number of people together, then we will see this curve flatten and the sooner we’ll be finish with this,” commented Fuller.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.