Metra Bus Services in Columbus makes adjustments in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Metra Bus Services in Columbus is making adjustments in response to COVID-19.
The following adjustments go into effect April 6 and will continue until April 13 or further notice:
- Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride will operate a Saturday schedule from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The last line up of buses will leave Metra’s transfer center at 6:30 p.m.
- Social distancing will be enforced on buses and waiting areas when necessary
- Metra’s administrative office will be closed to the public
For more information about these changes, call or Metra’s services, call 706-225-4673.
