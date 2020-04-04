Metra Bus Services in Columbus makes adjustments in response to COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn | April 4, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 12:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Metra Bus Services in Columbus is making adjustments in response to COVID-19.

The following adjustments go into effect April 6 and will continue until April 13 or further notice:

  • Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride will operate a Saturday schedule from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • The last line up of buses will leave Metra’s transfer center at 6:30 p.m.
  • Social distancing will be enforced on buses and waiting areas when necessary
  • Metra’s administrative office will be closed to the public

For more information about these changes, call or Metra’s services, call 706-225-4673.

