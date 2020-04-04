One dead, two injured after Friday night shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after a late night shooting left one Georgetown, Georgia man dead and two others injured in Eufaula on Friday, April 3.
Barbour County Coroner, Chip Chapman, confirmed 28-year-old Lorenzo Johnston was pronounced dead on the scene from upper body gunshot wounds.
Johnston was at a residence on South Dr. T.V. McCoo Blvd around 11:15 p.m. when he and two other individuals were shot.
The two other victims that were shot were able to escape the residence. The second victim was airlifted to Dothan with a gunshot wound to the upper body. His condition is unknown at this time. The third victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.
Witnesses suggest a robbery was initiated before gunshots were fired.
This case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
