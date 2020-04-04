Senior athletes react to season cancellation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Hunter Weston took the field against Faith Academy March 14th, he didn’t know he was playing his final game in an Opelika uniform.
“Just being able to win that game from coming down, it was like 6-0 to then winning the game it was a great way to end it,” Weston said.
He is one of many seniors in the valley who won’t play college ball. His final year cut short after more than a decade on the diamond.
“It just kind of sucks that all the work you put in just kind of went away for nothing,” he said.
Georgia players found out earlier this week they won’t return to the field, which hurt Columbus High’s Ben Schorr, who looked forward to his final year in the blue pinstripes.
“That’s what you dream of to have that awesome senior season to go out with a bang," Schorr said. "It hurts, it really does.”
So now he’s working out for next season when he plays for Auburn University. He reflects on a great career playing for CHS.
“At the end of the day I can leave knowing I gave everything I had," he said. "I gave the program everything I had to give.”
Schorr and Weston share the disappointment of a shortened season, but they’re looking at some positives to take from this situation.
“You get extra time to turn to the Word and the Bible and everything," Weston said. "Everything happens for a reason you know.”
“I have a couple of friends up north...and they never got to start the season," Schorr said. "Honestly you feel worse for them. We don’t’ know how good we have it. I know it’s weird to say that, but they didn’t get to play a single game. We got to play 14.”
While he won’t play at the collegiate level, Weston has no plans to put down the bat and glove completely.
“I plan to play a lot of church league softball for sure,” he said.
