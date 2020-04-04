Troup County extends COVID-19 hotline hours to include weekends

By Olivia Gunn | April 3, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 11:34 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County is extending its COVID-19 hotline hours assist community members during the weekend.

The COVID-19 Information Hotline will include Saturdays and Sundays effective April 4, 2020.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, residents can call to get answers to frequently asked questions regarding the virus, Troup County services related to COVID-19, concerns about the statewide executive order, and more.

The hotline number is 706-833-1719. For emergencies, citizens should continue to call 911.

