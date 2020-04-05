Governor Brian Kemp names new Coronavirus Task Force Committee

Governor Brian Kemp names new Coronavirus Task Force Committee
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Jessie Gibson | April 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:03 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp announced Sunday, April 5, the members of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee.

The full list of this committee can be found below:

Community Outreach Committee

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center - Co-Chair

Leo Smith, President, Engaged Futures Group, LLC - Co-Chair

Santiago Marquez, President and CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives

Leona Barr-Davenport, President and CEO, Atlanta Business League

Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta

Reverend Tim McDonald III, Pastor, First Iconium Baptist Church - Moreland Avenue

Pastor Reggie Joiner, CEO and Founder, Orange

Tres Hamilton, CEO, Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority

Natalie Keng, Founder and CEO, Chinese Southern Belle, LLC

Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO, Goodr, Inc.

Dr. Wayne S. Morris, MD - Internal Medicine/Geriatrics

Laura Mathis, Executive Director, Middle Georgia Regional Commission

Rodney D. Bullard, Executive Director, Chick-fil-A Foundation

Jacob Vallo, Senior Director of Transit Oriented Development and Real Estate, MARTA

Sunny Patel, Operations Manager, Office of the Governor

“To continue to serve the needs of all Georgians during this challenging time, we have formed the Community Outreach Committee,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Comprised of talented individuals from the public and private sectors, I am confident this committee will ensure that our state remains prepared in the fight against COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.