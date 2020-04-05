Harris County School District continues food distribution program, several changes

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Nutrition Program will resume serving meals on Monday, April 6, but there are a few changes.
Beginning this week, distribution changes to Mondays only with food to cover the entire week - five breakfasts and five lunches.
“To adhere to Georgia Governor’s Executive Order for Shelter-in-Place order while continuing to serve our students, meals for the week will be served on Mondays at each site until further notice,” said Shelia Baker, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. “When picking up meals, everyone is asked to please practice social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.”
There are also three additional pickup locations and new times. The locations and times are:
Hamilton- Park Elementary School (13185 US-27) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pine Mountain- Pine Lane Apartments (134 South Church Street) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Shiloh- City Hall (1165 Main Street) 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 am
Waverly Hall- Melody Lakes Fire Station (934 Melody Dr.) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Whitesville- Pine Lake Chapel (1159 West Pine Lake Drive) 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 am
Whitesville- Dollar General (15976 Georgia Hwy 219) 11:35 am - 12:00 pm
Fortson- Dollar General (22 Kennon Rd) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pine Mountain Valley- Dollar General (2361 D St.) 11:35 am - 12:00 pm
Ellerslie- Bethesda Baptist Church (3830 GA Highway 85) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cataula- Billy’s Supermarket (3740 US Highway 27) 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Harris County School District strongly recommends that students and those in their household wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
For additional information, parents may contact 706-628-4206, ext. 1213.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.