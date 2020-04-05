LaGrange firefighters respond to structure fire on East Lukken Industrial Dr.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire in LaGrange on Sunday morning, April 5.
The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the fire at 226 East Lukken Industrial Drive around 12:48 a.m.
One person was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center by AMR for further evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.
While the fire crews were en route, 911 advised the building was fully involved with all occupants out of the structure.
When the LaGrange Fire Department arrived, moderate smoke was coming from the bay doors of the location. After further investigation, it was found the fire was out on arrival of the first unit.
There was moderate to heavy fire and smoke damage to interior walls insulation of the medal building and there was also damage to motors and other car parts of the floor area.
Damage to the structure and contents are estimated at $15,000.
