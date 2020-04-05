Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Two Army soldiers stationed in Georgia say they're willing to wait another year to see their Olympic dreams come true. Spc. Phillip Jungman and 1st Lt. Amber English both serve in uniform at Fort Benning. They're also competitive skeet shooters who earned spots on the U.S. team during Olympic trials last month. Soon after, their chance to compete in Tokyo got delayed when the coronavirus pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games until 2021. Jungman says his heart sank when he first heard the news. Now he says the “good of all humanity" is the most important thing. And both soldiers will still have a spot on the U.S. team when the Olympics finally arrive next summer.