New COVID-19 tests coming to Lee County

“It’s just now being released on the market. We’ll be able to prick our patients’ fingers and use a small cassette to test that blood for antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that cause COVID-19 and get a positive or negative result within 15 minutes,” said Adams. “We’ll have patients ideally sign in online or call in prior to coming so we can go ahead and get them registered. Then when they arrive, we will actually have medical assistant and a provider whether that be a physician or a nurse practitioner or a PA in the tent that will see the patient, collect their vitals, collect the COVID-19 tests and examine the patient and the results will be known either before the patient leaves that tent or within minutes afterward and we’re able to call them back and give them give them their results.”